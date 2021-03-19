72-year-old man hospitalized after being hit by train in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pedestrian was hit by a train Wednesday evening, according to Knoxville Police.

Authorities said a 72-year-old man was struck just after 7 p.m. while allegedly walking on the train tracks.

First responders said the man was conscious and alert and was able to walk away to be treated for his injuries. He was taken to UT Medical Center.

The incident happened near 910 Gill Avenue.

Although the man sustained significant injuries, officials said he was in stable condition.

