AAA state tournament: Oak Ridge advances, Bearden’s rally falls short

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge got the late stops it needed to survive and advance in the AAA boys state quarterfinals Thursday night.

The Wildcats used a balanced attack from its starting five - forward Jonathan Milloway led the way with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting and snagged nine boards in a 68-57 game that was tight throughout.

Tied at 44 heading into the fourth quarter, Oak Ridge scorched the nets on the way to a 9-0 run through the first few minutes of the frame before Siegel hit two clutch three-pointers during an 8-0 run of their own.

The Wildcats were able to knock down some easy lay-ups on fastbreaks late in the quarter and defended well enough from the three point line to shut Siegel down in the last few minutes.

Oak Ridge advances to play Houston out of Memphis at 9:30 E.T. Friday. Houston features an Oregon and LSU signee, a Creighton commit and Region 15′s most valuable player in point guard T.J. Madlock.

CANE RIDGE 50 - BEARDEN 47

Bearden used a furious 10-0 run late to pull within a point of Cane Ridge, but ultimately couldn’t get their last shot off in a 50-47 loss to the Ravens.

Cane Ridge blocked Izaiha Bredwood game-tying three-point attempt to end Bearden’s season in the state quarterfinals. Elijah Bredwood led the way for Bearden with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting. A.J. Pruitt was the only other Bulldog to finish in double figures with 11 points.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.