Body found outside East Tenn. auto repair shop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a body was discovered outside an auto shop Friday morning.

According to investigators, the body was found outside Boones Creek Starter & Alternator on the 5300 block of Kingsport Highway.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the gender or other identifying information about the victim.

Captain Shawn Judy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway and officials will release more details when they are available.

