Advertisement

Body found outside East Tenn. auto repair shop

At this time, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the gender or other identifying information...
At this time, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the gender or other identifying information about the victim.(Laura Bowen)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a body was discovered outside an auto shop Friday morning.

According to investigators, the body was found outside Boones Creek Starter & Alternator on the 5300 block of Kingsport Highway.

At this time, the sheriff’s office is not releasing the gender or other identifying information about the victim.

Captain Shawn Judy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway and officials will release more details when they are available.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Popular flea collar may be linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths
Odds of a perfect bracket are one in 9.2 quintillion
Knoxville 11-year-old tries his luck with first March Madness bracket
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
Know your risk for colorectal cancer
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute