BRADSHAW: “Got Oregon State to advance, yeah we’ll take that”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no secret that things weren’t looking great during the latter part of the regular season for Rick Barnes and his Vols. Tennessee was inconsistent at best.

The Volunteers had lost three of five games heading into their regular season finale with Florida. That stretch included a less than inspiring performance at Auburn, a turning point for this team says former Vol standout and SEC analyst, Dane Bradshaw, “ You combine that wake up call with the fact that they did not have a midweek game after that which is really rare. So they had a full week to prepare for Florida and they could spend a few days, focusing on themselves, then you have the emotional senior day. I thought all of that really helped give them just a little bit of a renewed confidence.”

There’s no question, we’d all like to see Tennessee make it all the way to the Final-4, but can we expect from the Vols as they embark on this 2021 NCAA Tournament experience with a Friday afternoon game against Pac-12 Tournament champion Oregon State? We, put that question to Bradshaw who likes the bracket Tennessee is in and their chances to get off to a good start against the Beavers, “ I think I’ve got Tennessee going to the Elite-8, I probably need to redo the bracket, but Alabama is who I had going the farthest from the SEC with Tennessee right behind them.”

Bradshaw has Tournament experience as a player, in fact in 2007 his Vols were also a 5-seed and demolished 12-seed Long Beach State in their Tourney opener, “ My senior year, and we were five seed, the only other time Tennessee’s ever been in that position. And you know that 5, 12 game, historically that’s the upset alert game. I don’t have any issues with this mature Tennessee team for them to be overconfident, but I do think there’s an excitement to say, you know what, at this point with everything that’s happened to us all season, got to beat Oregon State to advance? Yeah, we’ll take that.”

Friday afternoons tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

MATCHUP

• Oregon State is located in Corvallis, Oregon, and is a member of the Pac-12.

• The Beavers were an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament after winning the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State was the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and defeated UCLA, Oregon and Colorado—all NCAA Tournament teams—on its way to the conference title.

• The Vols’ and Beavers’ only common opponent this season is Colorado. Tennessee defeated Colorado, 56-47, in its season opener Dec. 8. Oregon State lost twice to Colorado during the regular season, but then defeated the Buffaloes in the Pac-12 championship game, 70-68.

• Tennessee is 1-3 against Oregon State all-time, but have not faced the Beavers since 1990.

• In four career games against OSU, Oregon transfer Victor Bailey Jr. averages 7.3 points and 1.5 steals while shooting .458.

STORYLINES

• The Vols are making their third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They most recently advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in 2019.

• Senior forward John Fulkerson, a starter all season long, suffered a concussion and facial fracture in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals last Friday. He underwent surgery on Selection Sunday, and his status is being evaluated daily.

• Freshman Keon Johnson shined last week, leading the Vols in scoring (16.5 ppg) and rebounding (9.0 rpg) in SEC Tournament play.

• The SEC All-Freshman Team duo of Johnson and Jaden Springer have combined to score 42.2 percent of Tennessee’s points over the last five games (149 of 353).

• Back-to-back SEC All-Defensive Teamer Yves Pons has at least one block in each of UT’s last nine games. Since the start of last season, he has 120 blocks in 57 games.

SUNDAY SCENARIOS

• Should the Vols win Friday, they would face No. 4 seed Oklahoma State or No. 13 seed Liberty Sunday.

• Tennessee is 1-3 all-time against Oklahoma State, with the most recent match-up coming in 2012 at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off, a 62-45 Cowboys win.

• Tennessee and Oklahoma State have met once previously in the NCAA Tournament. In 2009, the No. 8 seed Cowboys defeated the No. 9 seed Volunteers, 77-75.

ABOUT OREGON STATE

• After a season largely defined by ups and downs, Oregon State put together a near-perfect three-game stretch in Las Vegas at the Pac-12 Tournament, downing UCLA, Oregon and Colorado to claim its first-ever Pac 12 basketball conference title in program history.

• The Beavers are led by seventh-year head coach Wayne Tinkle, who has guided OSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in four years. Friday’s match-up marks the first time the Montana grad has squared off with the Vols as a head coach.

• On the court, the Beavers are led by senior guard Ethan Thompson. A 2021 All- Pac-12 first-team honoree, Thompson owns the team lead in both scoring (15.3 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg). The Los Angeles, California, native has started all 123 games in his career, giving him the most starts in program history. He joins Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton as one of two players in Oregon State history to finish their career with at least 1,400 points and 400 assists.

• In the front court, Oregon State has relied on the contributions of Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honorable mention Warith Alatishe. The 6-foot-7 forward has been a beast on the boards, leading the team and ranking second in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 8.38 boards per game. He’s brought down double-digit rebounds on 11 occasions this season and ranks second in the league with six double-doubles. Alatishe also led the Pac-12 and ranks 23rd in the nation in offensive rebounding with 3.35 offensive boards per game.

IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

• The Vols are making their 23rd all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Orange own a 22-23 (.489) NCAA Tournament record.

• The Vols are 1-0 in the First Four, 13-6 in first-round games, 7-8 in second-round games, 1-0 in third-round action, 1-7 in regional semifinals, 0-1 in regional finals and 0-1 in the now-defunct regional consolation round.

• This is the program’s third NCAA berth under sixth-year head coach Rick Barnes

.• Tennessee’s 22 NCAA Tournament berths tie LSU for third-most among SEC teams.

• Since 2010, among SEC programs, only Kentucky (31) and Florida (18) have won more NCAA Tournament games than Tennessee (10).

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.