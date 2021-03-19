Chilly Friday but frost and sunshine ahead this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air is blowing into town today, with clouds and chilly winds. We clear the sky for the weekend, but that sets us up for some frost and sunny afternoons. A dry stretch continues into next week, until a center of low pressure spins across the region again and brings rain back to our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a cloudy and chilly day. We have a cold wind out of the Northeast up to 15 mph at times, which makes us feel colder, plus the clouds blocking the sun add to today’s chill. The high is only around 52 degrees, which is about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. A few spots of drizzle to light rain continue to develop, with ongoing snowfall at the tops of the mountains only.

Tonight clear, with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy evening, then partly cloudy to mostly clear morning. Between the breeze and clearing sky, frost is possible in sheltered spots, with a morning low of 34 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend is beautiful! But, it’s cold mornings and seasonable afternoons. Saturday’s high is around 60 degrees, with a Northeasterly breeze up to 10 mph still. The wind decreases more Saturday night, and with a clear sky, more frost is likely with a low of 32 degrees by Sunday morning. Sunday is sunny and a high of 62, with a light breeze.

Next week starts warming back up, and eases back into rain chances late week. We’ll see clouds increasing Tuesday to Wednesday, then scattered rain arrives Wednesday. Rain and storms are moving through Thursday, and then looks to taper off Friday, as of now.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.