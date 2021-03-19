Advertisement

Consumer privacy bill intends to protect Tennesseeans’ personal data

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill proposed in the Tennessee State House of Representatives intends to help protect the privacy of Tennessee consumers.

The “Tennessee Information Protection Act” would require technology companies to fully disclose what information is being collected from consumers through online services.

“The legislation requires online platforms to disclose up-front exactly what personal information will be collected and how they intend to use it. Tennesseans will have the ability to “opt-out” of the selling of their personal information to third parties without discrimination,” said a release from Representative Jeremy Faison’s office. “The proposal includes protections for biometric data that measures physical characteristics like voice recordings, fingerprints, retinal scans or face recognition.”

The bill also gives the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office authority to impose civil penalties on companies who violate the policy.

