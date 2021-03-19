Advertisement

Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute

Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is is police custody after a West Knoxville shooting Friday evening. Witnesses reported a heavy police presence in a West Knoxville neighborhood.

Multiple agencies responded to a reported shooting on Cheshire Drive.

A spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News officers responded to a reported shooting around 6 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of Cheshire Drive. Upon arrival officers said they discovered a man had fired several rounds at a vehicle in the driveway following a domestic dispute with his wife.

The woman reportedly left the house unharmed and got to safety. Officers said they approached the man who had a handgun in his possession.

“KPD negotiators responded to the scene in an attempt to make contact with the subject, while Special Operations Squad personnel responded to secure the scene. After approximately two and half hours of negotiations, the subject exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident,” KPD said in a release.

Nobody was reportedly hurt and the couple appears to have been the only ones in the home during the incident.

Law enforcement have the road blocked on Cheshire Road near Cresthill. Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.

This is a developing story.

