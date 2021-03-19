Advertisement

Dolly Parton takes on the comic book world with biographical series

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is being welcomed into the world of comic books. The story of her life is the latest edition to “Female Force,” which is dedicated to inspirational women.

Flip through the pages and learn the story of Dolly’s first live performance in Knoxville. The comic also shows some familiar sights from Dollywood to her iconic statue in Sevierville.

Dolly has more than 100 hits under her belt, but this comic book is about more than celebrity and fame. Readers meet Dolly the philanthropist. She’s known worldwide for the Imagination Library that gets books into the hands of preschool kids.

Most recently, her million-dollar vaccination helped develop the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. She rolled up her sleeve and rewrote the hit song “Jolene” with the word “vaccine” as she urged others to get the shot.

Dolly joins the likes of Michelle Obama and even Mother Teresa in having a biographical comic.

You can get your hands on the 22-page comic March 31. There’s the regular printed version, along with a digital one.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Popular flea collar may be linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths
Odds of a perfect bracket are one in 9.2 quintillion
Knoxville 11-year-old tries his luck with first March Madness bracket
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
Know your risk for colorectal cancer
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute