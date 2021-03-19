Advertisement

Driver who hit bike-riding sheriff accused of shopping and driving

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is recovering after a hit-and-run driver struck him while...
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is recovering after a hit-and-run driver struck him while he was riding a bicycle.(Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old woman who was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff as he rode his bike in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday that the woman is in custody, charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

The collision was recorded on video by a Waste Pro truck whose driver stopped to help.

Chitwood says he suffered a broken leg, bumps, cuts and bruises in the collision, which broke off the car’s mirror.

She claimed she hit a mailbox until a deputy told her family it was the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued
Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a...
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of...
Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA apologizes to women’s teams for weight room inequities