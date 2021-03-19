Advertisement

East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death

Karen and Michael Murray
Karen and Michael Murray(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee siblings face murder charges in connection with their mother’s death, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, were indicted on charges of first-degree murder by a Washington County grand jury Thursday.

According to TBI, during a 2019 investigation into the siblings, authorities determined Micahel and Karen Murray were responsible for the abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of their disabled mother, Sheila June Murray.

The siblings were arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

