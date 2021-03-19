Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday, March 18.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting with a victim Thursday around 5:42 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brooks Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Wayne Humphrey, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the shooting occurred following a dispute. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No one has been arrested.

This incident is under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

