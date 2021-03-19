Advertisement

Florida’s Mike White benches Omar Payne in Gators’ opening round game following elbow incident

Gators coach Mike White held Payne out of the team’s opening round game against Virginia Tech
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) and Florida's Omar Payne (5) battle for the ball in the first...
Tennessee's Keon Johnson (45) and Florida's Omar Payne (5) battle for the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Florida advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament without the help from 6′10″ forward Omar Payne.

Gators coach Mike White held Payne out of the team’s opening round game against Virginia Tech, but wouldn’t elaborate how long Payne may sit.

Payne was ejected from the SEC tournament quarterfinals after being called for a flagrant foul 2 against Tennessee’s John Fulkerson. Payne is not facing any official sanctions from the SEC.

The Vols forward suffered a concussion and a facial fracture that required surgery. His availability remains unknown for UT’s opening round matchup against Oregon State.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Popular flea collar may be linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths
Odds of a perfect bracket are one in 9.2 quintillion
Knoxville 11-year-old tries his luck with first March Madness bracket
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
Know your risk for colorectal cancer
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute