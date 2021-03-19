Florida’s Mike White benches Omar Payne in Gators’ opening round game following elbow incident
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Florida advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament without the help from 6′10″ forward Omar Payne.
Gators coach Mike White held Payne out of the team’s opening round game against Virginia Tech, but wouldn’t elaborate how long Payne may sit.
Payne was ejected from the SEC tournament quarterfinals after being called for a flagrant foul 2 against Tennessee’s John Fulkerson. Payne is not facing any official sanctions from the SEC.
The Vols forward suffered a concussion and a facial fracture that required surgery. His availability remains unknown for UT’s opening round matchup against Oregon State.
