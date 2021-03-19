Frosty cold to sunshine this Spring weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday turned out just as expected: gross, gray, damp, and cold. More sun-filled weather is here Saturday through Monday, with a good bet on frost on the last morning of winter.

More rain and soggy weather is back starting next Wednesday. Temps stay fairly seasonal through the next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You wouldn’t know it from Friday afternoon, but gorgeous weather is just a short few hours away. With a lighter northeast wind tonight, we start spring at 5:37 a.m. (Eastern) with some frost on the ground! Others could start with a hard freeze (which is 28° or lower) in the protected valleys where the winds are lighter.

We’re quickly replacing the clouds with abundant blue skies Saturday, and that’s basically all there is to say. It’s a very typical late March day and the high is just below average, around 60 degrees in Knoxville Saturday.

We’ll start Sunday marginally cooler with a little more frost on the ground. By the afternoon, however, we are a little bit warmer, around 64 degrees.

The 'Vernal Equinox' is Saturday morning. Our latitude already has more than 'equal' sunlight though. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is more of the same: patchy frost in the morning, more sunshine late. This hiatus pattern of sun collapses on Tuesday. Even though we are dry area-wide, the clouds thicken up in a hurry. It’s a mostly cloudy day Tuesday, with rain back by early Wednesday. We’ll have to monitor where the heaviest rain bands set up shop Thursday, as it’s just south of Chattanooga right now.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

