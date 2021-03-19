Advertisement

Healthcare professionals needed for mass-vaccination event at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville,...
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Public Health Department is in need of volunteers with an active healthcare license for the city’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

Officials are searching for volunteers who are certified to vaccinate to help administer vaccines to 10,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Paramedics, nurses and other medical professionals are needed to work shifts from either 5 a.m. to noon or noon to 7 p.m.

The drive-thru event will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Lots A-D of Nissan Stadium. This will be a drive-thru only event and no walk-ups will be accepted.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online.

