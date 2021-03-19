Healthcare professionals needed for mass-vaccination event at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Public Health Department is in need of volunteers with an active healthcare license for the city’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

Officials are searching for volunteers who are certified to vaccinate to help administer vaccines to 10,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Paramedics, nurses and other medical professionals are needed to work shifts from either 5 a.m. to noon or noon to 7 p.m.

The drive-thru event will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Lots A-D of Nissan Stadium. This will be a drive-thru only event and no walk-ups will be accepted.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online.

