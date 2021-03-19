Kanye West is the richest Black American, bank finds

(CBS)- Rapper-slash-fashion designer Kanye West is now the wealthiest Black American ever, according to an estimate from Bloomberg News that places his net worth at well beyond $6 billion.

That figure includes West’s Yeezy clothing and shoe deal with Adidas and Gap, which investment bank UBS valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion. Bloomberg also estimated that West has $122 million in cash or stock, along with a $110 million music catalog and $1.7 billion in other investments. Sales of Yeezy’s Adidas sneakers grew 31% during the coronavirus pandemic to annual revenue of nearly $1.7 billion last year, netting West $191 million in royalties, Bloomberg said in citing UBS.

West’s status as a billionaire is a far cry from where the Chicago-born college dropout found himself five years ago. West, 43, told BET News that he was $53 million in debt in 2016. About $16 million of that came from trying to get Yeezy up-and-running, West said.

His fortunes finally turned after Yeezy launched. Forbes reported that West negotiated an 11% royalty on his Adidas Yeezy shoes. He eventually generated $150 million in income during Yeezy’s first 12 months of existence, according to Forbes. West signed a 10-year deal with Gap for Yeezy clothes and shoes.

From $53 million in debt to a net worth of $5 billion in 4 years. Thank you, Jesus. I know I fall short, but I repent. I am fully in service to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are building schools of the future. Thank God for providing the increase. pic.twitter.com/BwEitkOdqD — ye (@kanyewest) October 8, 2020

As Yeezy continued to gain steam, its success caught the attention of West’s then-wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian tweeted about how proud she was of West turning around his fortune. Forbes declared West a billionaire last April, listing his net worth at $1.3 billion.

If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2020

West joins a small crowd of Black U.S. billionaires, a list that includes filmmaker Tyler Perry, rapper-turned-entrepreneur Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter), Charlotte Hornets owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan, and Oprah Winfrey.

