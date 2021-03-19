KCHD announces Phase 2 groups, those over 55 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced it is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning Monday, March 22, individuals in Phase 2a/b and those 55 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phase two of the vaccination plan includes people in critical infrastructure, including public transit employees, telecommunication staff and utility workers among others. For a full list of eligible individuals, click here.

“We understand that our surrounding counties will move forward with these expanded eligibility groups in the near future,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “To reduce confusion between county lines and increase access, we will be opening it up to these groups as well. We are excited that more people will be eligible to receive the vaccine and we look forward to giving more members of our community this much-desired protection.”

Knox County is currently home to nearly 134,600 individuals 55 years and older. More than 75,000 of those individuals are 65 and older and are already eligible.

Eligible individuals can sign up for the vaccine waitlist on the health department’s website at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

To date, more than 151,000 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County. The county leads the four big metro counties in the percent of the population who are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.