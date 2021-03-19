Kentucky father, sons arrested after house fire linked to indoor marijuana growing operation

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky father and his two sons were arrested Wednesday after investigators said a house fire led them to the discovery of an indoor marijuana growing operation.

According to Elkhorn City Police, the fire led to an explosion on the 1400 block of Elkhorn Creek Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered three men covered in soot, reports stated. The men were identified as Anthony Cantrell, 59, and his sons, Adam Cantrell, 26, and Cody Cantrell, 35.

Officers said Cantrell attempted to prevent firefighters from getting into the burning home. Cantrell allegedly grabbed Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton and pushed him away.

Police discovered evidence of marijuana cultivation in the basement, where it was determined the fire started from a short in the wiring.

All three suspects were charged with marijuana cultivation, and Anthony Cantrell also faces assault charges on a police officer.

