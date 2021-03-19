Knoxville Police seek publics help identifying car burglary suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police asked for the public’s help identifying suspects accused in car burglaries across Knoxville.

According to KPD, on March 12, a man reportedly entered a victim’s car on the 900 block of Luttrell Street and stole her wallet. The suspect is accused of using a card taken from the wallet at the Food City at 1950 Western Avenue and an area Pilot gas station.

Surveillance video also captured a woman checking car doors in the Food City parking lot. Police said the suspects were initially together while at Food City.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.

The pictured female was checking car doors in the Food City parking lot. All three pictured subjects were together while at Food City initially. Know who they are? Call 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tips can be made anonymously. pic.twitter.com/f06HzEYNy2 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) March 19, 2021

