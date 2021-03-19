Dismal offensive performance dooms Vols in NCAA opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tough day from the field plagued the Tennessee basketball team, as it fell to Oregon State, 70-56, on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The loss ended the Vols season, while Oregon State will face the winner of Oklahoma State and Liberty in Sunday’s second round.

Tennessee was led in scoring by freshman Keon Johnson who dropped in 14 points. Johnson also finished the day with six rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.

Fellow freshman Jaden Springer and sophomore Santiago Vescovi also reached double figures, scoring 12 and 11 points respectively.

Sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James, despite scoring just five points, was a beast on the boards, pulling in 13 boards, with four coming on the offensive glass.

His performance, ties the fifth-most rebounds a Vol has brought down in the NCAA Tournament, tying Jarnell Stokes who reeled in 13 in Tennessee’s First Four victory over Iowa on March 19, 2014.

Oregon State threw the games opening punch with multiple buckets from 3-point range and a stifling defensive effort that gave them an 18-7 lead with just over 10 minutes to play in the opening half.

The Beavers continued to put it on the Vols, extending its lead to as many as 19, but a Bailey 3-pointer and a transition layup from Johnson at the buzzer sent the Vols into the locker room with a bit of momentum, despite trailing 33-19.

Out of the break, Oregon State remained in control, never letting its lead dip below double-digits across the first 10 minutes of the second half.

In the contests’ final stages, the Beavers held off the Vols late flurry to cement the contests final score.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.