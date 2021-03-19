Advertisement

Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada have identified a Tennessee trucker killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed this week on a stretch of highway north of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner said Thursday that Terry E. Bailey, 65, of Portland, Tennessee, died of multiple injuries in the Tuesday morning crash on U.S. 95 south of Indian Springs. His death was ruled an accident.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said no other vehicles were involved in the wreck and it was not immediately clear why the white Freightliner Columbia 120 veered off the right shoulder of the road.

Clark County firefighters said first reports were that the driver was trapped in the cab of the big rig, which rolled on its side spilling unspecified boxes and cargo in the desert.

When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.

