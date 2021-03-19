Advertisement

Proposed Tennessee bill would create system for victims to track rape kits

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 19, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill that would make it possible for law enforcement and sexual assault victims to track the status of a rape kit.

The proposed legislation, also known as the Jim Coley Rape Survivor Protection Act, aims to reduce rape kit backlogs and increase transparency.

“That’s the norm right now, that if somebody comes forward to get a rape exam, they may not know what is happening for 18 months to three years with the kit or with their case,” Sexual Assault Center President Rachel Freeman said told WTVF. “Coming forward to get a rape exam takes a lot of courage, a lot of bravery, and the least we can offer and afford to rape victims in our state is to know what the status of their case is.”

Similar laws have already been put in place in thirty other states. Tennessee lawmakers discussed a similar bill last session, but the legislation was pushed off the calendar to focus on pandemic efforts.

