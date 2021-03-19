Royal Caribbean to restart cruises in June, require vaccines for adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Royal Caribbean International announced it will restart cruises beginning in June.

The cruise line also announced it will require all adult passengers to be vaccinated.

To restart its services, Royal Caribbean will offer 7-night cruises leaving from The Bahamas that will stop at the company’s private island, CocoCay, and Cozumel, Mexico.

The first cruise will depart on June 12. Booking will open on March 24.

“The new itineraries departing through August, which will sail with vaccinated crew, will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results,” the company said.

