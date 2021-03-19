Advertisement

Royal Caribbean to restart cruises in June, require vaccines for adults

(KOSA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Royal Caribbean International announced it will restart cruises beginning in June.

The cruise line also announced it will require all adult passengers to be vaccinated.

To restart its services, Royal Caribbean will offer 7-night cruises leaving from The Bahamas that will stop at the company’s private island, CocoCay, and Cozumel, Mexico.

The first cruise will depart on June 12. Booking will open on March 24.

“The new itineraries departing through August, which will sail with vaccinated crew, will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results,” the company said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Popular flea collar may be linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths
Odds of a perfect bracket are one in 9.2 quintillion
Knoxville 11-year-old tries his luck with first March Madness bracket
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
Know your risk for colorectal cancer
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute