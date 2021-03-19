Senate votes to add 911 texting in all Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ability to text 911 in emergency cases could soon become a reality for Tennesseans.

SB0182, introduced by Knoxville senator Becky Massey, passed the full Senate floor with no opposition.

Massey said the bill could help victims of domestic violence, human trafficking or mass shooting situations.

“I had a constituent that came to me that is deaf and she was in a wreck, actually hit a hearse which makes it even more nerve-wracking. Called her husband but couldn’t even speak. So, thank goodness there was a bystander who was able to text,” said Sen. Massey.

There are currently 11 districts in the state that have the ability to text 911 and 38 in the process.

The bill must be voted on by the Huse and signed by Governor Bill Lee before it could become law. If passed, the system would begin by January 1, 2023.

