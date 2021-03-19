Advertisement

Southwest turns away family after their child with autism could not wear a mask

By Samie Solina
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai mother said Southwest Airlines turned her away because her 5-year-old daughter with autism could not wear a mask during the interisland flight.

Jennyluck Remolacio said when she booked her flight, she didn’t expect to have issues. She said Hawaiian Airlines didn’t give her problems in February when she was traveling from Kauai to Oahu for her daughter’s therapy.

But when she got to the gate for her Southwest flight in early March, a boarding agent stopped her.

“She said, unfortunately, we cannot get you into the plane because there’s a regulation,” said Remolacio.

Remolacio said she showed the agent the doctor’s note and tried to put a mask on her daughter. When her daughter refused to wear the mask, they were turned away.

“While we regret any inconvenience this family experienced while traveling, federal law requires each person, two years of age and older, to wear a mask at all times throughout the flight, including during boarding and deplaning,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

They said that beginning March 14, the company will begin considering mask exemptions for passengers traveling March 21 or later, but passengers will need to submit paperwork and get approval prior to their flight.

A spokesperson from Hawaiian Airlines said their policy has always allowed for an exemption for guests who are unable to keep a face mask on due to a medical condition or disability.

“I feel really disappointed because they should have done better,” Remolacio said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued
Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a...
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of...
Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA apologizes to women’s teams for weight room inequities