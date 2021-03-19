Tennessee expected to move to Phase 2a/2b of COVID-19 vaccination plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to announce it will move to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan Friday.

Beginning tomorrow, March 19, individuals in Phase 2a and 2b and anyone 55-and-older, may begin registering for appointments at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/. Posted by Montgomery County, Tennessee on Thursday, March 18, 2021

According to the Montgomery County official Facebook page, Tennessee will move to Phase 2a and 2b of the vaccination plan. Under the new phase, individuals 55 and older would be eligible to register for a vaccine.

The Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Emergency Management released a similar post stating Tennessee would be lowering the eligibility to receive the vaccine to anyone 55 and older and moving to Phase 2a and 2b of the vaccine plan.

The Health Departments in Montgomery and Lawrence counties are operated by the state, meaning if they shift to a new phase, all other counties would also shift, including Knox County.

Phase 2a of the vaccine plan includes individuals employed in social services, commercial agriculture, corrections staff, food production, and public transit. Phase 1b includes individuals who work in postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utilities.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.