Advertisement

Tennessee expected to move to Phase 2a/2b of COVID-19 vaccination plan

The Health Departments in Montgomery and Lawrence counties are operated by the state, meaning...
The Health Departments in Montgomery and Lawrence counties are operated by the state, meaning if they shift to a new phase, all other counties would also shift, including Knox County.(WKYT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to announce it will move to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan Friday.

Beginning tomorrow, March 19, individuals in Phase 2a and 2b and anyone 55-and-older, may begin registering for appointments at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/.

Posted by Montgomery County, Tennessee on Thursday, March 18, 2021

According to the Montgomery County official Facebook page, Tennessee will move to Phase 2a and 2b of the vaccination plan. Under the new phase, individuals 55 and older would be eligible to register for a vaccine.

The Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Emergency Management released a similar post stating Tennessee would be lowering the eligibility to receive the vaccine to anyone 55 and older and moving to Phase 2a and 2b of the vaccine plan.

The Health Departments in Montgomery and Lawrence counties are operated by the state, meaning if they shift to a new phase, all other counties would also shift, including Knox County.

Phase 2a of the vaccine plan includes individuals employed in social services, commercial agriculture, corrections staff, food production, and public transit. Phase 1b includes individuals who work in postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, public infrastructure, telecommunications and utilities.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Popular flea collar may be linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths
Odds of a perfect bracket are one in 9.2 quintillion
Knoxville 11-year-old tries his luck with first March Madness bracket
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
Know your risk for colorectal cancer
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute