Tennessee woman goes the extra mile to reunite lost dogs with families

There is a $1,000 reward for the safe return of Moonie.
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you lose a pet, the traditional way of finding it is by posting flyers or signs. Nowadays more and more effective methods are being found through social media, along with boots on the ground flyers and searching. Angela Fayard knows this perhaps better than anyone.

She organized a recent campaign that aims to bring a 2-year-old Dalmatian mix, Moonie back to the Sevier County Humane Society safely. The page called Bring Moonie Home posts updates on recent believed sightings, as well as up-to-date information on the efforts to find the lost dog.

Moonie was lost on February 24th after he ran away from his owner who had adopted him just a day before. Angela says Moonie came to the humane society emaciated and not in good shape, and that he needs to be found soon to continue his heart medication.

Angela tells us that over the last several years she and her team have helped rescue over 300 lost dogs. She is using things like drones, dog traps, and now a net gun to catch dogs that may be wary of approaching someone.

When asked why she does this, oftentimes for free, Angela replied saying “I would hope that if my dog went missing people would want to help me”.

There is a$1,000 reward for the safe return of Moonie.

Angela asks that you call her at 865-318-3088 instead of trying to capture Moonie yourself because he’s been known to run when you approach.

