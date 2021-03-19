Advertisement

Titans announce deal with All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox

Titans helmet decal
Titans helmet decal(Tennessee Titans)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox bringing him back to his home state.

The Titans announced the agreements Thursday along with defensive lineman Denico Autry and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm as they finalize the paperwork with their free agent signees.

The Titans went through a couple of different long snappers last season, releasing veteran snapper Beau Brinkley last November after he played 135 games over nine seasons for the franchise.

A four-time Pro Bowl long snapper, Cox has played 165 games in 11 seasons with Baltimore after going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2010. A native of Collierville, Tennessee, Cox played three seasons with the Volunteers.

Autry agreed to terms with the Titans on Monday after spending the past three seasons with Indianapolis, Tennessee’s AFC South rival. Autry has 30 1/2 sacks, 53 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. He’s had 20 sacks over his past three seasons, including 7 1/2 last season.

The defensive lineman liked what the Titans have going on in Tennessee. Being able to play the Colts twice a year also played a factor in picking the Titans. Autry said Thursday those games will be real personal for him.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Lamm has started 27 of his 74 games. The six-year veteran spent the past two seasons at Cleveland where he started two games at right tackle and one at left. He started 13 games at right tackle for Houston in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Popular flea collar may be linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths
Odds of a perfect bracket are one in 9.2 quintillion
Knoxville 11-year-old tries his luck with first March Madness bracket
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
Know your risk for colorectal cancer
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute