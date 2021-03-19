Venues bouncing back after Knox County loosens restrictions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of health voted to change the bar curfew in Knox County from midnight to 1 a.m. and to allow the social gathering limit order to expire in a Wednesday night meeting.

Board of Health members amended the curfew bill to include provisions for event centers and late-night restaurants that do not serve alcohol.

“We’ve been asking since last May to be treated like restaurants. And Governor Lee made weddings and funerals, kind of like a religious thing. So those were excluded. But we’ve lost every bit of our corporate business for the last five months. And that really took a toll on our bottom line, as well as our health really, because we’re all trying to figure out how to make ends meet when corporate is our livelihood in December, January, February,” said The Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm owner Nancy Barger. “I think that the social perception is going to be so much better now that they’re just like 50 percent. And I think that that’s a lot easier for people to wrap their head around that, you know, on a normal day, I can hold 300 Okay, now I can hold 150 instead of having to, you know, divide my facility space plus the bathrooms divided by 360 divided by time, and that was crazy. So I just think it’s gonna be a lot better now that we can all kind of move forward.”

Board members also Wednesday agreed to leave the mask mandate in place.

Data for Knox County shows positive trends with active cases decreasing. As of Wednesday, there were less than 1,000 active cases reported in Knox County. The data shows new cases being recording at their lowest numbers in months, with just 13 on Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 data is good news after December saw the worst numbers of the entire pandemic with a record-breaking 724 new cases on December 19 alone. As of March 17, none of the county’s data benchmarks were represented as “red lights.”

“Cool thing about us is we have your guestlist for an event. So we can contact trace better than probably anybody other than the school system. We temp check, you know, we’re gonna follow Tennessee Pledge, we asked for members to wear masks and do all the things that restaurants do. So we’re just happy to be created equal now,” said Barger.

The White House has ordered states to make vaccines widely available to all citizens by May 1, but Knox County has already vaccinated nearly 20 percent of the population. According to the CDC, anyone who has been fully vaccinated can safely stop wearing a mask and social distancing around others who have also been fully vaccinated.

Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan has not been able to give an estimation regarding at what point social distancing will no longer be necessary. The Board of Health Members are expected to discuss the next steps during Wednesday night’s meeting.

