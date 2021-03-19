Advertisement

VFL Trey Smith named a Torchbearer

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol For Life Trey Smith has been named a University of Tennessee Torchbearer.

The distinction is the highest student honor conferred by UT.

Chancellor Donde Plowman on Friday announced Smith would be receiving the honor as he graduates.

Smith is originally from Jackson, Tennessee and he played offensive line for the Vols Football team.

In 2020 he received multiple honors including:

  • Second-Team All-American (AFCA, FWAA, Phil Steele)
  • All-SEC First Team (Coaches, Phil Steele)
  • SEC Community Service Team
  • Senior CLASS Award Candidate
  • Fritz Pollard Trophy Winner
  • Tennessee Sports HOF Co-Amateur Athlete of the Year2020 Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award Winner

See more about Trey Smith’s accomplishments and stats at UT here.

