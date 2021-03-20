2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - Officials said a 2-year-old in Kentucky died after consuming fentanyl while his mother slept.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 200 block of Stokesay Street in Ludlow around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a child not breathing.

First responders said the child was in respiratory arrest upon their arrival. The child was transported to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the child was home with his mother Lauren Baker, 33, when the incident happened.

Baker reportedly admitted to getting the fentanyl last Saturday with money from her stimulus check, police said. Baker said she “took a shot” of fentanyl and fell asleep. While she was asleep, police said, the 2-year-old ingested some of the fentanyl in her purse.

Police said when Baker woke up she noticed the contents of her purse emptied and her child not breathing. The child’s father came to the home and called 911.

Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance. She is being held without bond.

Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said while the child did ingest the fentanyl, he could not confirm if it was eaten. According to Sanders, fentanyl is so dangerous that even touching it could be lethal, especially for a 2-year-old.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.