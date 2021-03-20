Dog trainer transforms space on Homberg Drive into indoor, outdoor dog park and beer garden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you ever wanted to go out and grab a drink, but you looked at your dog and his cute puppy dog face and couldn’t bear the thought of leaving him?

There is a new spot opening in late July, early August in Bearden called The Bark. It’s an indoor and outdoor dog park and beer garden.

Hanna Harris, a dog trainer and owner of Curious Canine, has an idea of what she wants the space to look like.

“There’s going to be fabricated trees with string lights and were going to have mushrooms they can climb up and jump over there’s going to be little log tunnels and bubble machines and we want it to feel very in nature and very fun,” said Harris.

Harris said it’s not just a place for your dog to have fun, they’re also learning how to behave around other animals.

“Socialization is one of the most important things as a pet parents to give to your dog. You want them to be able to walk down a street and not lunge at another dog,” said Harris.

The Bark is currently hiring people to act as referees for the dogs, so the humans get to play too.

“They’ll be able to look into the play spaces and drink beer but not feel like they have to be there in the thick of it the whole time,” said Harris.

You can buy this special t-shirt to help them with getting the project going.

