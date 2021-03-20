Enjoy another beautiful day of sunshine

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up on Sunday morning frosty cold, but warming by the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday mostly sunny skies across the area. The sunshine lasts through Monday afternoon.

High’s on Sunday will be near 66 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

LOOKING AHEAD

As you get ready for work on Monday go ahead plan for a pleasant afternoon, but it’s going to be a cold start once again. Sunshine stays with highs near 68 in the afternoon.

Rain across the area on Thursday into Friday will bring a half to an inch of rain. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Rain chances increase as we go through the end of the week with rainfall totals between half inch to an inch possible. Temperatures increase as well back into the upper 60s to near 70 for the weekend.

8 Day planning forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.