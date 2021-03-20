Greeneville claims school’s first boys basketball title

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior guard Connor Debusk nailed a late corner three and Jakobi Gillespie snagged his own free throw miss to seal Greeneville’s fate in the school’s first state title appearance Saturday afternoon.

The Greene Devils (31-6) held off a furious comeback attempt by Jackson South Side team which sported a 58-1 combined record over the past two seasons to win 47-46 in front of a limited crowd at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

AA Mr. Basketball finalist Gillespie was one of two Greene Devils to finish in double figures with 17 points to go along with senior guard Reid Satterfield’s game-high 19 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the free throw line.

