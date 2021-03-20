Advertisement

Kentucky governor says everyone 16 and older can be vaccinated next month

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.(Timothy D. Easley | (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley))
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a plan for all Kentuckians 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations by April 12.

Kentucky will open COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals 50 and older on Monday. The state is currently is Phase 1C of the vaccination plan, which includes essential workers and people with health conditions.

“They’re going to go a long way in helping us get to our current 108,000 to 120,000 doses a week,” Beshear said. “We get to reach that ability to provide 200,000 plus near the end of this month, especially through April and May.”

With more than 550 vaccination sites set up statewide and more to open, the state continues to increase the number of Kentuckians vaccinated each week, Beshear said.

Earlier this week Kentucky celebrated its one millionth resident to receive at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sean Venning, 42, is charged with especially...
East Tenn. man accused of being involved in child pornography production

Latest News

doctor making house calls
Knoxville physician taking house calls
16 missing children recovered by US marshals in the Philadelphia area
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Ohio State player says he received death threat after team’s upset loss
Los Angeles becomes the largest US city with a ‘no-kill’ animal shelter, group says
National Park Service Webcam Image
Enjoy another beautiful day of sunshine