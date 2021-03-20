Kentucky governor says everyone 16 and older can be vaccinated next month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a plan for all Kentuckians 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations by April 12.

Kentucky will open COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals 50 and older on Monday. The state is currently is Phase 1C of the vaccination plan, which includes essential workers and people with health conditions.

“They’re going to go a long way in helping us get to our current 108,000 to 120,000 doses a week,” Beshear said. “We get to reach that ability to provide 200,000 plus near the end of this month, especially through April and May.”

With more than 550 vaccination sites set up statewide and more to open, the state continues to increase the number of Kentuckians vaccinated each week, Beshear said.

Earlier this week Kentucky celebrated its one millionth resident to receive at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.