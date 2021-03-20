Advertisement

Knoxville 11-year-old tries his luck with first March Madness bracket

By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville 11-year-old Chance Plemons made a March Madness bracket for the first time in his life this year. Although the odds are one in 9.2 quintillion, Chance felt confident in his odds saying “you’ve just got to believe”.

His process of selecting teams was simple; pick the best teams to advance. This meant that almost all of his selections were higher rated seeds which is not ideal when you look back at how many major upsets occurred in the first day of tournament play alone.

Chance picked Gonzaga to beat Baylor in the title game with a score of 81-74. That scenario is still a possibility, but the perfect bracket is not.

Draft Kings head of sportsbook Johnny Avello says as far as chances go “it’s virtually impossible”.

The first game of Friday was Florida and Virginia Tech. Chance picked all favorites except for two teams being Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Both of those teams lost in the first round.

While Chance still has a shot at getting his championship game correct, his perfect bracket will have to wait until next year.

