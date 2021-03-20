Advertisement

KPD investigating after shooting incident near UT campus

UT sent out an alert around 3:35 a.m. Saturday warning students of a reported shots fired near 16th Street and Laurel Avenue.
By Arial Starks
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident near the University of Tennessee’s campus early Saturday morning.

UT sent out an alert around 3:35 a.m. Saturday warning students of a reported shots fired near 16th Street and Laurel Avenue.

“Avoid this area or seek shelter if you are nearby,” the alert reads.

According to KPD, officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Laurel Ave around 2:40 a.m. Saturday to reports of a man pointing a gun at several people at the home. The suspect reportedly fired a round at the house and into the air following a verbal altercation.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported during this incident. This is a developing story.

