Mammograms detect enlarged lymph nodes after COVID vaccinations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some mammograms have detected enlarged lymph nodes in women who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, WTVF reported.

Health officials said it’s common for lymph nodes to react to vaccines and that it is a “normal response of your immune system.”

Lymph nodes, in some cases, can point to cancer spread during a mammogram. Doctors advise patients to wait four to six weeks after their second COVID-19 shot to get a mammogram in order to avoid false-positive results.

“If it is just a screening mammogram you can definitely wait, if you are on the other hand having some sort of problem that you’re coming to get a mammogram for, then you should probably go ahead and come,” Dr. Reagan Leverett, Vanderbilt Breast Imaging Medical Director, said.

Doctors can conduct follow-up tests to determine if lymph nodes are actually abnormal.

Dr. Leverett said she hopes to raise awareness about how vaccines impact lymph nodes to prevent any scares.

