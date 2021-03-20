Nashville officer injured in shootout released from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville police said Officer Josh Baker who was injured during a shootout last week was released from the hospital.
MNPD officials said officer Baker was discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday and is continuing to recover.
Last week, Baker was involved in a shootout after he pulled over a black Chevrolet Camaro. According to police, the owner of the vehicle had six outstanding drug warrants. When officer Baker pulled over the vehicle, he discovered the driver was not the owner, but 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Dashcam and bodycam video showed the traffic stop that quickly escalated. Holbert ran from officer Baker who attempted to tase Holbert. According to authorities, Holbert fired shots at the officer, who returned fire.
Holbert then fled the scene then crashed at Brick Church Pike and Moorewood Drive. Holbert was transported to the hospital where she later died.
