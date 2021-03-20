Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to East Tennessee this weekend.

The staple 27-foot-long wiener-designed vehicle will be in the Knoxville area Friday March 19 through Sunday March 21.

You can catch the Wienermobile at the following Walmart locations:

Friday, March 19

• 11 am - 2 pm, Walmart, 373 S Illinois Ave Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37831

• 3 – 6 pm, Walmart, 7550 Norris Freeway Knoxville, Tennessee 37938

Saturday, March 20

• 10 am - 1 pm, Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Alcoa, TN 37701

• 2 – 5 pm, Walmart, 7420 Chapman Hwy Knoxville, Tennessee 37920

Sunday, March 21

• 10 am - 1 pm, Walmart, 2410 US-411 Maryville, TN 37801

• 2 – 5 pm, Walmart, 8445 Walbrook Dr. Knoxville, Tennessee 37923

If you and your family take any photos with the Wienermobile, we would love to see them. You can email them to us here.

