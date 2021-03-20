Senator Blackburn announces upcoming visit to US/Mexico border

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn announced she will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday.

“The border crisis is out of control. I’ll be visiting our southern border tomorrow to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand,” Blackburn said in a Tweet.

The border crisis is out of control. I’ll be visiting our southern border tomorrow to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand.



I look forward to joining @sherifflamb1 @PinalCSO and @cc_sheriff. pic.twitter.com/uahTyBI744 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 20, 2021

During her visit, Blackburn will be accompanied by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels. Pinal County is located 60 miles north of the U.S. Mexico Border and Cochise County is along the southern border.

Sen. Blackburn released the following statement:

“President Joe Biden’s open-border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border. Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say, and hiding the truth from the American people. I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand. I appreciate Sheriff Lamb’s strong leadership and commitment to upholding the rule of law. I look forward to joining him in Arizona tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.