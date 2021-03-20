Advertisement

Senator Blackburn announces upcoming visit to US/Mexico border

Marsha Blackburn
Marsha Blackburn(WVLT)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senator Marsha Blackburn announced she will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday.

“The border crisis is out of control. I’ll be visiting our southern border tomorrow to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand,” Blackburn said in a Tweet.

During her visit, Blackburn will be accompanied by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels. Pinal County is located 60 miles north of the U.S. Mexico Border and Cochise County is along the southern border.

Sen. Blackburn released the following statement:

“President Joe Biden’s open-border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border. Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say, and hiding the truth from the American people. I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand. I appreciate Sheriff Lamb’s strong leadership and commitment to upholding the rule of law. I look forward to joining him in Arizona tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sean Venning, 42, is charged with especially...
East Tenn. man accused of being involved in child pornography production

Latest News

doctor making house calls
Knoxville physician taking house calls
16 missing children recovered by US marshals in the Philadelphia area
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Ohio State player says he received death threat after team’s upset loss
Los Angeles becomes the largest US city with a ‘no-kill’ animal shelter, group says
National Park Service Webcam Image
Enjoy another beautiful day of sunshine