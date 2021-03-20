Show off your pet in the virtual Mardi Growl Costume Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday is the last day to enter your pet in the 2021 Mardi Growl Costume Contest.

While the Mardi Growl Parade was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, pet owners can still participate in the celebration with the virtual costume contest.

The contest consists of seven categories, including:

Best Vol Spirit: Dog that shows the most UT Volunteer spirit

Best Dawg Pack: Best group of dogs entered together, such as a rescue group, business or organization

Pet/Owner Look-a-like: Coordinate your outfits and win

Best Dog Couple: Two dogs that make a great pair!

Most Unique Mixed Breed (Mutt): Show off your adorable mutt and all that makes them unique

Best Costume: Go wild and the best costume wins!

Best Naked Dog: Is your dog not a fashionista? That’s okay. Show off your low-maintenance pup as they are!

For the first time ever, pet owners can also enter their cats into the contest to compete in the Meowdy Gras: Best Festive Cat category.

Registration for the virtual pet costume contest is $15 per pet and includes registration for the pet parade in Market Square happening later this summer.

Public voting for the best costumes will take place from March 21 – 28, 2021. Winners for each category will be announced the week of March 29 and will lead the pet parade.

