TBI releases 2020 report for school crime, domestic violence cases

According to the report, crime on school campuses decreased drastically in 2020, due to most schools meeting virtually during 2020.(Gray Image Bank)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an analysis on crime reports for 2020.

The pandemic significantly impacted the number of crimes reported last year.

According to the report, crime on school campuses decreased drastically in 2020, due to most schools meeting virtually during 2020.

TBI reported from 2018 to 2020, nearly 24,000 crimes were reported by law enforcement agencies at elementary school or secondary school campuses. The overall number of reported offenses in 2020 decreased by 59 percent. Simple assault was the most reported offense.

During the pandemic, domestic assault reports did not decrease at the same rate as school-related offenses. While domestic-related offenses decreased by 2.9 percent in 2020, the number of reports is still high.

According to TBI, more than 69,000 domestic offenses were reported in 2020.

