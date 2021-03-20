UT offers accelerated culinary program to help aspiring cooks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee is helping get more cooks and chefs back into the food industry by launching an accelerated program.

The program was created to help aspiring cooks and chefs get up to speed and quickly get a job.

The eight-week course begins June 14th and ends August 6th. Participants will participate in courses Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gregg Eisele, the program director said by the end of the eight weeks, those participating in the program will likely have a culinary job already lined up.

“And the goal for this program is to get these food service workers back to work to feed their families and pay their mortgages. And we hope to get those folks back to work immediately. They will go to school for 5 hours a day and then they can work the evening shift,” Eisele said.

The course includes:

· Two-year access to the online application of the On Cooking textbook, which offers recipe conversions, culinary production systems, updated recipe costs, and more

· Chef coats and hats

· A 21-piece professional knife kit

· A personal recipe book

· Industry employment placement consultants

The total cost for the program is $5,600. The American Culinary Federation is offering up to $2,000 in scholarships for participants.

For more information and how to apply, please contact Pam Quick at 865-974-3181 or quickp@utk.edu

