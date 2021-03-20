Advertisement

Virginia bans testing cosmetics on animals

Virginia is the fourth state to ban the testing of cosmetics on animals, joining California, Nevada and Illinois, the Humane Society said.
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news...
FILE - In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Northam has signed two criminal justice reform bills into law and proposed adding $1 million to the state budget to investigate the culture at the Virginia Military Institute after a newspaper article described allegations of racism. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene Monday, Nov. 9, to consider Northam’s proposed budget revisions and other amendments to legislation approved during a special session. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill this month banning the testing of cosmetics on animals in Virginia.

The Humane Cosmetics Act prevents a cosmetics manufacturer from conducting or contracting for cosmetic animal testing in Virginia starting January 1, 2022.

It also bans the sale of cosmetics tested on animals beginning July 1, 2022.

The Humane Society of the United States praised the move and said it “illustrates a growing momentum in efforts to end unnecessary testing on animals in the United States and around the world for products like shampoos, mascara and lipstick.”

Virginia is the fourth state to ban the testing of cosmetics on animals, joining California, Nevada and Illinois, the Humane Society said.

Six other states are considering similar bills, including New Jersey, Maryland, Rhode Island, Hawaii, New York and Oregon.

