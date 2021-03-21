Advertisement

4 more women sue Texans QB Watson alleging sex assault

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt.(Matt Patterson | AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday night.

They came hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the 25-year-old quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.

Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately.

He said in a Tuesday statement that he looks forward to clearing his name. His attorney on Friday called the claims “meritless.”

The women are all represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

At a Friday news conference, Buzbee said he expects to file more lawsuits and his firm is vetting additional claims from women.

