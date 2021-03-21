Advertisement

Missing Waco, Texas, girl found safe

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco girl.(DPS)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The missing 16-year-old girl in the Amber alert issued by Waco PD has been located and is safe.

Police say the investigation into the events of her brief disappearance are still under investigation and there is no other information available at this time.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco girl.

The missing girl, 16-year-old Alejandra Castro, is believed to be in immediate or grave danger.

She described is as a white girl with brown eyes and black hair.

She weighs around 140 pounds and is 5′5″.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, Ariat Jacket with Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

Castro was last seen at South 20th St and Connor Ave, Waco, TX at 01:25 AM on Sunday morning.

Waco Police has a last ping on her cell phone around 9:45 a.m. in the North Waco area.

Authorities also confirmed she was last seen with a 21-year-old.

Waco ISD has also confirmed that Castro is a University High School student.

Call (254) 750-7596 to report information to Waco Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the...
Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say
The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each...
Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’
Remi and her sister pose in The Great Smoky Mountains
Florida family’s visit to Gatlinburg inspires restaurant to start toy box for autistic diners

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami extends curfew as police chief says partying couldn’t “go on any longer”
A candle burning, while being held by an attendee at the Protect Asian Lives Vigil at Krutch...
Atlanta shooting victims remembered in Krutch Park candle light vigil
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Owens worked in law enforcement for 33 years
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired detective
National Park Service Webcam Image
The warm sun continues on Monday