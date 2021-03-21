First pip spotted on ETSU eagle cam

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee State University Eagle Cam’s Facebook page announced the first pip was spotted Saturday at the Johnson City nest.

A pip is a hole in an egg caused by the eaglet making its way through.

Shima and her male newcomer, Boone, laid three eggs in February.

To watch the video visit the website here.

Two eaglets hatched two weeks ago at ETSU’s Bluff City nest. Check out the eaglets as they continue to grow here.

