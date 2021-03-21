Advertisement

First pip spotted on ETSU eagle cam

Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee State University Eagle Cam’s Facebook page announced the first pip was spotted Saturday at the Johnson City nest.

A pip is a hole in an egg caused by the eaglet making its way through.

Shima and her male newcomer, Boone, laid three eggs in February.

To watch the video visit the website here.

Two eaglets hatched two weeks ago at ETSU’s Bluff City nest. Check out the eaglets as they continue to grow here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Memphis police, Mason Mayor Emmit Gooden was charged with a DUI and violating the...
Tennessee mayor arrested for DUI after police find beer in his lap, officials say
The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
The Tennessee Department of Health announced it will allow counties to progress through each...
Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases ‘as supply allows’
Remi and her sister pose in The Great Smoky Mountains
Florida family’s visit to Gatlinburg inspires restaurant to start toy box for autistic diners

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Miami extends curfew as police chief says partying couldn’t “go on any longer”
A candle burning, while being held by an attendee at the Protect Asian Lives Vigil at Krutch...
Atlanta shooting victims remembered in Krutch Park candle light vigil
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Lady Vols - MTSU postgame reaction
Owens worked in law enforcement for 33 years
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired detective
National Park Service Webcam Image
The warm sun continues on Monday