Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of retired detective

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its retired detectives.

Retired Detective Sergeant Curtis Owens passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 21, according to a Facebook post by JCSO.

Owens worked in law enforcement for 33 years. His sons currently work for the sheriff’s office.

JCSO asks that everyone keep the Owens family in your prayers.

