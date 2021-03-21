Advertisement

Knoxville physician taking house calls

Instead of heading into an office, he’ll come to you
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dr. Saleh Shahid, M.D. has been inspired by the pandemic to start making house calls through his own practice called Carington Health Services. Through the practice he offers direct primary care.

“I’ll just show up at your door with my little black bag, and whatever else you need. I have certain things I can provide, certain tests and treatments,” Shahid said.

Dr. Shahid says he will be on call seven days a week, helping patients with services like COVID-19 testing, physical exams, lab work and more.

“Like many physicians across the United States, I found myself unemployed in the last couple of months, and I had to search for a way to make myself useful,” Shahid said.

Going beyond the telehealth option, Shahid will be ready to take calls seven days a week.

Starting out, Carington Health Services will only be available to people in Knox County, who do not have insurance.

For more about how to set up an appointment click here.

