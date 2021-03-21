Advertisement

Los Angeles becomes the largest US city with a ‘no-kill’ animal shelter, group says

The group credits Los Angeles Animal Services, a coalition of animal welfare organizations, for the achievement.
(WTVG)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)- Los Angeles has officially become a no-kill shelter city, making it the largest city in the country to do so, according to Best Friends Animal Society, the organization that gives the ratings.

LA’s save rate is now up to 90.4%, which is over the 90% rate needed to claim no-kill status, according to Best Friends. The group factors in that approximately 10% of pets who enter shelters have medical or behavioral circumstances that warrant humane euthanasia rather than being killed for lack of space.

“When Best Friends Animal Society first launched its No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA) initiative in 2012, only 56% of dogs and cats were making it out of Los Angeles city shelters alive,” the organization said in a statement.

The group credits Los Angeles Animal Services, a coalition of animal welfare organizations, for the achievement.

“It’s difficult to overstate the enormity of this moment and its place in the history of the no-kill movement,” Julie Castle, chief executive officer of Best Friends Animal Society, said in a statement. “NKLA has demonstrated what’s possible when an entire community works together and if Los Angeles can do it, any city can.”

The organization said the achievements and successes of Los Angeles serve as a model for other cities and states. Currently, the United States has a collective 79% save rate, Best Friends says.

“Collaboration is key to saving lives and this coalition has certainly proved that to be true,” said Brenda Barnette, general manager of LA Animal Services.

Currently Delaware is the only no-kill state, but the organization says it hopes to make Utah the second.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Wienermobile in town
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bringing ‘miles of smiles’ to Knoxville
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sean Venning, 42, is charged with especially...
East Tenn. man accused of being involved in child pornography production

Latest News

doctor making house calls
Knoxville physician taking house calls
16 missing children recovered by US marshals in the Philadelphia area
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Ohio State player says he received death threat after team’s upset loss
National Park Service Webcam Image
Enjoy another beautiful day of sunshine